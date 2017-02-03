Help your child learn to save later by getting organized now

Most parents don’t think of teaching their children financial organization as part of growing up, but these simple skills will get them off to the right track as a young adults.

Naturally, the organizer needs to be fun – playful, colorful, something they would like to keep and use.

Any local office supply stores have these fun type of school style organizers – no kid wants mom or dad’s plain manila type organizer.

Similar to how you should already be teaching your children how to keep their SCHOOL WORK ORGANIZED –

Apply the same principles for MONEY ORGANIZATION.

1) A file for CREATE INCOME – this could be money from grandma & grandpa; money from babysitting; chores, etc.

– a little notebook within this folder so they can write down and keep track of their income money – – if you have a child who already has a bank account – this is a good folder for their check book.

2) Then there should be a folder for PUT MORE MONEY IN YOUR WALLET – are they saving for a baseball bat? or a pair of ice skates? it’s a good idea to teach your child the idea of delayed gratification and savings. If we give everything to our kid without teaching them delayed gratification, then – tell me what type of adults do they grow up to be?

– they can include a picture of the item they are saving up for as their inspiration and motivation.

3) EXPENSES/COST TO GOODS: All money related paperwork that is age appropriate should be kept in their file. I had one parent keep copies of what the dance was costing – so the child knew and understood the value and expense and time that went into dance. This way the parent and child both worked together to decide which recitals were important, and which ones were less important in terms of overall value.

– the child can include any ribbons or team photos in the folder as a reminder of the value exchange of the money spent.

4) Finally, a folder for CREATE A VISION – Teach a child to collect clippings of things they would like to see in their life – it can be – – places they want to visit; animals they want to meet; colleges they want to go to – it’s just visual pictures from magazines or brochures – – THEN, every year in January – – teach the child to go through this folder and throw away, that which they may have out grown, and keep what they still desire.

– Teach long term by creating larger goals. Help them create dreams in this folder.

