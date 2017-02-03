El Chapo lawyers say jail conditions are too strict in NYC

NEW YORK — Lawyers for Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman are complaining that his New York City jail conditions are too strict.

Guzman, who has repeatedly been imprisoned and escaped in Mexico, appeared Friday in a federal court in Brooklyn.

A judge initially ruled that Guzman would appear in court by video on Friday rather than have marshals escort him to and from a high-security Manhattan jail cell. The order was changed after his lawyers asked the judge to reconsider.

His lawyers say he’s on a 23-hour lockdown in a special jail unit. They say jail officials are not allowing Guzman’s common-law wife and Mexican lawyer to visit him.

The wife, Emma Coronel, sat in the front of the gallery during Guzman’s court appearance. He looked at her and smiled.

The judge declined to weigh in on Guzman’s jail conditions.

Guzman has repeatedly been imprisoned and escaped in Mexico. U.S. authorities have pursued him for years.

To get Mexico to hand him over to the U.S., prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty. They’re demanding he forfeit $14 billion in assets.