Drillmasters NYC preps kids for college on the basketball court

He was abandoned at a young age and now one of New York’s very own spends all of his time devoted to making sure no other child feels left behind.

Dinero Young teaches young people how to master the game of life on the basketball court.

Drillmasters NYC Upcoming Basketball Camp: Feb. 20-24

Brooklyn StuyDome

312 Kosciusko St.

Brooklyn, NY 11221

Helpful links:

DRILLMASTERS NYC APP for iPhones & Androids

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/drillmastersnyc/id1166306253?mt=8

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.drillmastersnyc&hl=en