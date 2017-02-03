Cops probe death of 5-month-old Queens girl

ASTORIA, Queens – Police are investigating a baby’s death after she was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival, the NYPD said.

Officers received a 911 call of an aided infant at 28-41 34th St. around 3:20 a.m. Friday, police said. When cops arrived, they were told to go Astoria General Hospital where the child was taken to via private means.

The child, identified as 5-month-old Malak Aitouhanni, was pronounced dead at the hospital by tending staff, police said. There were no clear signs of physical injuries.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.