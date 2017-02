Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx — One person is in serious condition after being shot in the Bronx Friday afternoon, the FDNY reports.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of East 138th Street and Park Avenue in Mott Haven.

The victim was transported to the hospital and listed in serious condition, according to the FDNY.

There is no word on arrests or what spurred the shooting.