Top Super Bowl Pinterest food trends for game day

With the Big Game right around the corner, football is top of mind for people on Pinterest. Every year, people turn to Pinterest for the hottest home-gating and recipe trends so they can be ahead of the game, In fact, the number of people searching for "football party food" is 3x higher than last year.

The folks at Pinterest took a look at the top entertaining trends and rounded up top performing snacks sure to please everyone at your gathering, with some bonus football party activities and decor to boot. Here are a few of the top food trends on Pinterest to incorporate into your game plan:

More recipes, activities and decor ideas can be found on the Ultimate Super Bowl Party board.

Recipes by Alejandra Ramos:

Totchos (Tater Tot Nachos)

Serves 6

Ingredients:

2 pounds frozen tater tots (about 2 standard sized bags)

2 cups black beans, drained and rinsed

1 medium red onion, diced

1 can mild green chilies

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar or jack cheese

1 cup guacamole

1 cup sour cream

1/4 chopped scallions

1 teaspoons chili powder

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare tater tots according to package directions, then arrange in a baking dish. Top with black beans, onions, diced jalapeños, and cheddar cheese. Bake about 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

Top with guacamole and sour cream, garnish with scallions and chili powder, and serve immediately.

Optional: add cooked ground beef, shredded chicken, or chorizo to your totchos

Mini Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

Makes 24 Mini Tacos

Ingredients:

48 salad size shrimp (about ½ pound), deveined with peels and tails removed

3 tablespoons adobo sauce from a can of chipotles in adobo sauce

2 limes, juiced

Kosher salt

5 10” flour tortillas

2 cups sour cream

1 tablespoon cumin

Fresh cilantro, minced onions, red peppers for garnish

Directions:

Combine shrimp with adobo sauce, lime juice and salt. Toss to coat well, then cook in a medium high skillet until shrimp are fully cooked. Set aside.

Whisk together sour cream and cumin.

Make the tortillas by using a 3” round cookie cutter to cut mini circles out of the tortillas. Assemble the tacos by placing a spoonful of the cumin sour cream, top with two shrimp, then skewer with a toothpick.

Repeat with rest of shrimp and tortillas. Garnish tacos with cilantro, onions, and red peppers.

Rainbow Veggie Dippers

Makes 12 appetizers

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups creamy dressing (such as blue cheese, ranch or caeser salad dressing)

2 pounds of assorted vegetables cut into 3" sticks (suggestions: bell peppers, carrots, cucumber, zucchini, roasted sweet potatoes, blanched asparagus, etc.)

For assembly: 12 tall double-shot glasses, piping bag

Directions:

Place dressing into a piping bag, and pipe about 1 1/2 tablespoons into the base of each shot glass (use more or less depending on the size of your glass). Layer in the veggie sticks. Serve immediately, or cover loosely with plastic wrap and chill until serving (up to 4 hours).

Cucumber Dip Cups

Makes 24 appetizers

Ingredients:

2 English Cucumbers, cut into 1 1/2" thick rounds

Kosher salt

1 1/2 cups dip such as hummus, guacamole, etc.

Minced herbs as garnish (optional)

Directions:

Use a melon baller or round measuring spoon, scoop out the center of each cucumber to form a hollow. Season with kosher salt, and then fill each cucumber with a teaspoon or two of dip.

Garnish with fresh herbs, arrange on a platter and serve immediately.

(For advance preparation, peel, cut and scoop the cucumber cups, but do not season. Store up 12 hours in an air-tight plastic bag or container then fill just before serving.)

Smokey Football Cheese Ball with Pecan Bacon Crust

Serves 10

Ingredients:

3 8 oz packages cream cheese, softened to room temperature

8 oz shredded cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons Tabasco

1 tablespoon smoked Spanish paprika

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

For the topping: 8oz pecans, chopped 6 strips bacon, cooked & diced 3 slices white cheddar or provolone cheese

Crackers for serving

Directions:

In a mixer, combine cream cheese, cheddar, heavy cream, tabasco, paprika, and Worcestershire sauce. Mix well until evenly combined. Scoop mixture onto a serving platter and use clean hands to shape into a football.

Mix the pecans and bacon, and press into cheeseball to cover completely.

Cut cheese slices into 1 long 3/4” thick strip and 5-8 small ones, then arrange on cheeseball to create the laces.

Cover with plastic wrap and let chill at least 2 hours before serving with crackers or bread.

