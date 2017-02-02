Students threaten to shoot up Queens elementary school on Snapchat

HOWARD BEACH, Queens — Two 13-year-old students were suspended following threats they made on social media to shoot up a Queens elementary school, police said.

The students allegedly made the threats against PS 146 in Howard Beach on Wednesday via Snapchat, according to State Senator Joseph Addabbo (D-NY). Addabbo said the situation is under control.

He said the threat was a prank and the students at the school were never in any danger.

“Pranks and threats to the safety of school students must be taken seriously,” Addabo wrote on Facebook.

The school was evacuated Thursday morning in response to the threat, police said. PS 146 has about 700 students.

Police have not released named for the students involved.

Parents of students in the school say they were not notified of the threat until after the situation was resolved. They say it took the school hours to tell them what had happened. Some parents believe the two students involved should be expelled.