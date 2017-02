Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Robert De Niro stands up in his new movie “The Comedian” -- get it? Because he’s a stand-up comedian, an insult comic to be specific.

He’s joined by an all-star cast which includes the lovely Leslie Mann; Oscar winner Taylor Hackford directed the film.

PIX11 caught up with them for a quick chat about the movie.

“The Comedian” opens nationwide, tomorrow, February 3.