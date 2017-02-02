2 arrested in presumed killing of missing 19-year-old woman in New Jersey

NEPTUNE, N.J. — Police arrested two men in the presumed murder of a teenager who went missing in early December.

Officers arrested Liam McAtasney and Preston Taylor, both 19, in connection with the presumed death of 19-year-old Sarah Stern, the Monmouth County Prosecutors Office confirmed.

Stern was reported missing on Dec. 2. Her body still has not been found.

Her unoccupied silver Oldsmobile was found on the shoulder of Route 35 Bridge in Belmar hours after she left her home. The keys were still in the ignition.

Police headed to Stern’s home after finding the empty car. The Neptune City home was unlocked and no one was inside.

Officers in Belmar searched Shark River with divers for days to see if Stern may have jumped from the bridge, but no body was found.

Police now believe McAtasney strangled Stern and Taylor helped him move and dispose of her body.

McAtasney and Taylor appeared in court Thursday afternoon. McAtasney was charged with murder, robbery, desecration of human remains, and hindering apprehension. Preston was charged with desecration of human remains, conspiracy and hindering apprehension.