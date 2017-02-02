PIX11 helps woman thank Newark teacher for teaching grandson with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — A woman wanted to give a Newark teacher a big surprise and recognition Thursday for helping her grandson with special needs learn how to speak.

Gloria Young said her grandson, Roquon Young, 6, has special needs and couldn't speak. But his first grade teacher, Shylene Camacho, at Thirteenth Avenue Elementary School stepped in and changed his life.

"He started speaking in sentences. I couldn't believe it. She goes above and beyond," Young said of Camacho.

Roquon Young can now speak, and Camacho continues to step up and helps other students with special needs the best she can.

Young said she owed her grandson's first grade teacher a thank you. PIX11 News made a surprise visit to her class with the principal and the Director of Special Education of all of Newark Schools.

"We are glad PIX11 News is here. These compliments coming from parents is really wonderful," Carolyn Granato, the Executive Director of the Office of Special Education, said.

Young and Camacho met for the first time during the surprise. Camacho said she wanted special educational games for her kids in her class to help them learn to read.

Newark schools is now making that happen for her.

"The office of the superintendent will help you get them for your class," Granat said.

If you would like to help Ms. Camacho'a class, donate here.

