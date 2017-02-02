Motown legend Mary Wilson reflects on The Supremes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mary Wilson is a founding member of The Supremes, the most successful female trio of all time with 12 No. 1 singles, including timeless hits like “Baby Love” and “Come See About Me.”

At one point, the group churned out five No. 1 hits in a row, giving 1960s groups like The Beatles a run for their money.

Wilson continues to perform with the same passion as she did when she was in The Supremes, and she stopped by PIX11 Morning News to discuss her upcoming projects.

You can check Wilson out at the B.B. King Blues Club & Grill in New York on Feb. 3. For tickets click here.