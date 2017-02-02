Mother of fatally shot Bronx teen marks 5th anniversary of his death with rally

THE BRONX — A Bronx woman whose teenage son was fatally shot by police five years ago is demanding justice — she’s holding a rally demanding the firing of several NYPD officers.

Constance Malcolm is calling for justice in the death of her son, Ramarley Graham, 18. Her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit and agreed to a $3.9 million settlement in 2015.

Malcolm and others will rally in Foley Square near City Hall at 5 p.m. Thursday, on the fifth anniversary of her son’s death.

Graham, 18, was fatally shot by NYPD Officer Richard Haste, who followed Graham into his grandmother’s home and into the bathroom and killed him in the Wakefield section of the Bronx. He said he believed the 18-year-old had a gun.

Haste kicked in the bathroom door and fired his weapon after seeing Graham make a motion to pull something out of his waistband, he later said. No gun was recovered at the scene. A small bag of marijuana was found in the toilet bowl, according to police.

Haste initially faced a criminal manslaughter charge in the death, but the criminal case was thrown out because of a procedural error. A second grand jury declined to indict him and federal prosecutors also declined to bring charges.

The officer did sit for a disciplinary trial in January. His trial ended Jan. 23, but Haste’s punishment for the shooting is not yet clear. He could be fired or he could stay on the force with docked pay or probation.