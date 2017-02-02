Former NJ gym teacher indicted on child pornography and drug charges

TRENTON, N.J. — A former gym teacher at Costley Middle School was indicted on child pornography and drug charges, the state attorney general announced Thursday.

Officers discovered a marijuana grow room in Justin Bozinta’s home while searching it for child porn in 2015. They found 40 marijuana plants in his home. The 39-year-old gym teacher was also the head wrestling coach of a local high school at the time.

Police arrested Bozinta on Feb. 13, 2015. He allegedly used a school computer to upload child pornography to a Google+ photo account.

“It’s shocking that a man who had responsibility for teaching and coaching young students allegedly was uploading child pornography on a school computer and farming marijuana in his home for distribution,” said Attorney General Christopher Porrino.

Bozinta was hired by the East Orange School District in 2000. He was suspended after he was initially charged.

He faces up to 20 years in state prison and a fine of up to $750,000 on the drug charges

40.217053 -74.742938