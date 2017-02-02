× Cops seek man threatening employees with hypodermic needles in Bronx robbery spree

WOODSTOCK, The Bronx – Cops are looking for a man wanted in a terrifying robbery spree in the Bronx, where he’s allegedly threatened three employees with hypodermic needles at separate stores, police said.

Police say the thief last struck on Jan. 24 when he entered a Dollar Tree on Hunts Point Avenue around noon and took items off the shelf. When he was confronted by a 40-year-old female employee, he displayed a hypodermic needle and threatened to stab her with it, police said. He then ran away with $30 worth of merchandise, police said.

On Jan. 20, he walked in a Walgreens on Westchester Ave. and was seen taking products from the shelf once again. This time he was confronted by a 32-year-old employee before he took out a hypodermic needle and threatened her with it, police said. He then fled on foot toward Southern Boulevard.

More than a month earlier on Dec. 15, in the first reported incident, the man was robbing a Duane Reade on Southern Blvd. when a 25-year-old female employee tried to stop him, police said. He brandished a hypodermic needle and threatened the woman, police said. He ran away with approximately $140 worth of merchandise toward Longwood Avenue.

None of the employees were injured during the robberies.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.