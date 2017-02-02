Cause of death released for 3-year-old Jaden Jordan

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — The cause of death was released Thursday for a 3-year-old boy who died from extreme abuse, allegedly at the hands of his mother’s boyfriend, authorities said.

Jaden Jordan died from “abusive head and neck trauma,” according to the city’s medical examiner. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The toddler had a fractured skull and lacerated spleen and liver when child welfare workers arrived at his Brooklyn home on Nov. 28, 2016. His mother’s boyfriend, Salvatore Lucchesse, was arrested in the case.

Lucchesse, 24, was left in charge of Jordan while the boy’s mother was at work. He allegedly told investigators that the child slipped and fell, but the medical examiner found that his injuries were no accident.

Days before Jordan died, the city’s Administration for Children’s Services was alerted about his case. They received a complaint on Nov. 26, but did not locate the boy. He died two days later.

Following Jordan’s death, the New York City Department of Investigation issued a scathing report about the ACS, saying the agency is woefully unprepared to handle emergency cases that arise outside of normal business hours.

The report found the “depth of errors” in Jordan’s case was so significant that it directly contradicts the agency’s mission of protecting children.

The ACS called Jordan’s death “deeply disturbing” and said it is discplining staff members and implementing many of the report’s recommendations.

PIX11 News’ Myles Miller and the Associated Press contributed to this report.