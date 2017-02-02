Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app
Barack, Michelle Obama leave in jet after vacationing in British Virgin Islands

Posted 7:19 PM, February 2, 2017
***EXCLUSIVE** Michelle and Barack Obama departing the airport in Beef Island, Tortola via Richard Branson's private plane (Dailymail.com)

The former first couple’s island getaway has come to an end.

Barack and Michelle Obama were seen leaving the island of Tortola Thursday in a private jet in photos exclusively obtained by the Dailymail.com.

The Obamas have been vacationing in the British Virgin Islands for the last 10 days without their daughters. They family enjoyed a weekend getaway in Palm Springs just before their 10-day trip.

Sasha is believed to be in Washington, D.C. finishing school.

Malia Obama is in New York starting her internship at Harvey Weinstein.