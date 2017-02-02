1 dead after vehicle flips over, catches fire in the Bronx

PELHAM BAY PARK, The Bronx – At least one person dead and another is injured after a car crashed, flipped over and then became engulfed in flames in the Bronx, police said.

It happened at City Island Road and Park Drive at around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

It is unknown what led to the collision.

The deceased victim’s identity has not been released. The second victim, a male, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo contributed to this report.