1 dead after vehicle flips over, catches fire in the Bronx

Posted 3:02 AM, February 2, 2017, by , Updated at 03:45AM, February 2, 2017

PELHAM BAY PARK, The Bronx –  At least one person dead and another is injured after a car crashed, flipped over and then became engulfed in flames in the Bronx, police said.

One person is dead and another is injured after a car crashed in the Bronx on February 2, 2017. (PIX11)

It happened at City Island Road and Park Drive at around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

It is unknown what led to the collision.

The deceased victim’s identity has not been released. The second victim, a male, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates. 

