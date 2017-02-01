Vespa introduces a robot designed to carry groceries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Your days of schlepping groceries home may soon be a thing of the past.

Meet GITA, a robot designed to carry cargo-like groceries and follow around a pedestrian or a cyclist.

Created by the folks at Vespa — yes the same people that design those fun little scooters — GITA is aimed to help consumers with their mundane chores.

Gita is the first creation from the the Italian companies Boston-based division called "Piaggio Fast Forward."

It stands about 2 feet tall and can carry about 40 pounds of stuff that you put into the cargo bin. It also travels at a top speed of 22 mph

So far, no word yet on when it'll be made available to the public or how much it'll cost the average consumer.