Two men sought for string of robberies in the Financial District

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan - Police are searching for two men in connection with two robberies in lower Manhattan.

The duo’s last reported attack happened last Wednesday right after 9 p.m. when they entered a building under construction on 50 West St. through a side door and stole seven Dell laptops and four Apple iPads.

A day earlier, they entered the same building through a rear door and made off with one iPad, a Microsoft laptop and keys.

Authorities released photos and video of the two individuals in hopes the public can identify him.

The first individual was last seen wearing a black hoody, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a black backpack with grey lining on the straps.

The second individual was last seen wearing a black Northface hoody, tan pants torn on his left pant leg, black sneakers with brown soles, a backpack, and white gloves.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

police say these two men are wanted for a string of robberies in an under construction building (Photo: NYPD)