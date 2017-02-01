Residents ‘terrified to sleep’ due to massive rat problem at Harlem apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM — Some families who live at 127 West 135th street complain when they started having problem with their compactors, the rats moved in.

"My neighbor says a rat crawled into her bed and bit her in the ear," said Ebony Rhett, who is a single mother with a 7-year-old son, who is terrified to sleep at night.

One resident sent PIX11 News cellphone video of a rat climbing the stairs.

"There are so many rats, I have named them. Chucky, Ben, and Stuart," joked Mary Roundtree. But, the rat problem is not funny, it's a health hazard, she says.

Winn Residential, the management company of the building, sent us this statement, they are on top of the infestation.

"We believe the source of the rodents to be poorly maintained neighboring properties. Specifically, we are sealing and treating trash chutes to eliminate a food source and deploying a pest control company, etc."

