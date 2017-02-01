President Trump leaves White House for unknown trip with Ivanka

WASHINGTON — President Trump has left the White House on Marine One on an unannounced trip, White House has not disclosed destination.

According to the White House, President Trump and his daughter Ivanka boarded the Marine One around 3 p.m., and departed from the South Lawn.

It was not immediately clear where the president and first daughter are going.

This is not the first time President Trump has departed from the White House pool of reporters.

Shortly after he was elected, Trump went to dinner with his family at the 21 Club. Journalists only knew Trump was leaving when they saw his motorcade arrive at Trump Tower.

The White House requires journalists to stay with the president to deliver his comments in the event of breaking news.