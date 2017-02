NEWARK — Officials are responding a police-involved shooting that is developing in Newark Wednesday night.

The shooting happened Broadway and Kearney Avenue just before 5 p.m.

Shortly before the police-involved shooting, two people were shot in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and Garside Street.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed they are investigating the incident.

There is no word on injuries or what sparked the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.