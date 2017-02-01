NY attorney general sues Spectrum (Time Warner Cable) over speed claims

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s attorney general Eric Schneiderman filed a lawsuit against Charter Communications alleging that the cable and internet provider failed to deliver on promised internet speeds and reliability.

Charter’s subsidiary, Spectrum, was previously known as Time Warner Cable.

The lawsuit claims the company failed to address network problems that led to slower-than-promised speeds. People who had premium plan with internet speeds of 100, 200 and 300 mbps had 70 percent slower speed. Some had 80 percent slower speed than they paid for.

Schneiderman said the company has been short-changing its subscribers since January 2012. The lawsuit claims that Spectrum-Time Warner Cable executives knew about the problems and that it could not meet the internet speed and service it was promising.

The company, however, allegedly continued to charge customers the same rate, some as much as $109.00 per month.

The complaint affects nearly 5 million subscribers in New York. It seeks compensation for them.

Last year, Schneiderman’s office asked Stamford, Connecticut-based Charter to fix the problems following its acquisition of Time Warner Cable.

In a statement, Charter says it is “disappointed” that Schneiderman is suing the company over promises made by Time Warner before the acquisition. It says it’s making “substantial” investments to upgrade the system.