NJ girl scout’s cookie sales explode after ‘Dirty Jobs’ Mike Rowe reads her brutally honest review

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — She’s taking the cookie-world by storm.

Charlotte McCourt, 11, of South Orange, is a fierce cookie critic.

"My name is Charlotte and I love being honest with my clients,” she wrote. "The girl scout organization can sometimes use false advertising.”

Charlotte penned an honest opinion about every cookie she sells. She e-mailed it to a rich family friend and he bought some boxes.

But her sales exploded after her dad shared it with a co-worker, Mike Rowe, a TV host well-known for his role on ‘Dirty Jobs’.

"The toffee-tastic is a bleak, flavorless, gluten-free wasteland. I'm telling you, it's as flavorless as dirt," he read on a Facebook video that has attracted over 8 million views.

"The toffee-tastic is a bleak, flavorless, gluten-free wasteland. I’m telling you, it’s as flavorless as dirt,” he read on a Facebook video that has attracted over 8 million views.

Charlotte’s sales have exploded. She’s up to almost 17,000 as of this writing, racing toward the record for Girl Scout cookie sales.

"It’s been surreal. And almost crazy, but I really like it,” she said today. "I like how the people at school kind of recognize me more, as like, a person. And it’s helping the troops."

Over 7,000 boxes of cookies bought will be donated to U.S. service members.