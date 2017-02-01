Must have gadgets you need at home

Celebrity Designer Courtney Cachet shared her top gadget picks that you need in your home.
Lumarx Hair Removal
- Uses IPL tech-same as pros
- 2x more effective as at home laser
- 66% less hair in one year
- 100% money back guarantee
- www.getlumarx.com
Sengled Pulse
- Sound system in an LED lightbulb!
- Exceptional sound-whole house
- Dimmer
- Connect up to 8
- $149
- https://www.sengled.com/products/pulse
Nest Thermostat
- Programs itself,pays for itself
- Learns your habits in a week
- Turn on and off from app miles away
- Shows you how much you’re saving!
- $249, available at Home Depot
Bond
- Connects non smart appliances with remotes like ceiling fan
- Only way to connect is with BOND
- 2 minutes-plug in, point, connect
- Also works with Amazon Echo (Home Depot)
- $99
- www.bondhome.io
Ninja coffee bar
- Five brew types
- Six sizes
- Frother
- Filterless
- $199 and available nationwide
Vivitar
- HD, motion detection, night vision, multi-camera viewing angles
- $129.99 at Office Depot