Is Beyonce pregnant? Superstar says family is ‘growing by two’

Posted 1:48 PM, February 1, 2017, by , Updated at 02:24PM, February 1, 2017

NEW YORK — Beyonce and Jay Z are expecting, the singer announced Wednesday, a little over a month after their first child turned 5.

In an Instagram post, the 35-year-old mom hinted that she's having twins:

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters

Beyonce revealed the news with a photo of her sporting a noticeable bump, surrounded by flowers and wearing a light green veil.

The couple's daughter, Blue Ivy, turned 5 in January.