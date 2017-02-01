Here’s how your child can eat for free at Steak ‘n Shake

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Steak ‘n Shake is appealing to parents with a new deal.

The restaurant, which is famous for its steakburgers, is introducing a “Kids Eat Free All Day Every Day” promotion.

Starting Feb. 1, the promotion offers children ages 12 and younger a free Kids Plate for every $9 spent during a dine-in experience. Families can take advantage of this deal any time of the day, any day of the week at 400 participating restaurants.

Kids Plate options include:

Original Steakburger™

Mini Corn Dogs

Macaroni & Cheese

Steakburger™ Minis

Hot Dog

Grilled Cheese

Chicken Fingers

These options are all served with a choice of fries or applesauce.

“Steak ‘n Shake has an extremely strong value proposition that resonates with customers, especially parents,” said Jim Flaniken, Sr. Vice President, Marketing. “We are pleased to transform our ‘Kids Eat Free All Weekend’ offer to a new and improved offer of ‘Kids Eat Free All Day Every Day’, allowing us to provide even more value to families every day of the week.”

The company did not say when this special offer will expire.