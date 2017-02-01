Former employee arrested for allegedly threatening LI ShopRite with bomb, shooting

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island — A Former ShopRite employee was arrested for allegedly calling and saying there was a bomb in the Long Island store and that he was going to shoot an employee in the head.

Kevin Derham, 61, allegedly called the ShopRite store on Sunrise Highway eight to 10 times around midnight Wednesday, police said. He allegedly told the person on the phone that there was a bomb in the store and that he was going to shoot an employee in the head.

Derham was arrested at his home, police said.

He was charged with marking a terroristic threat and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.