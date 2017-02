WOODHAVEN, Queens — The death of a 24-year-old Queens man who suffered “trauma about the body” has been deemed a homicide, police said Wednesday.

Efrain Vargas was found dead at a home on 91st Street between 89th and 91st avenues Sunday at 3:31 p.m., according to police.

He had “trauma about the body,” police said.

His death has been listed as a homicide and no arrests have been made, police said Wednesday.