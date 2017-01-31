× Who is Neil Gorsuch? Trump selects youngest Supreme Court nominee in 25 years

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump selected Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the ninth seat on the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday night.

Gorsuch, at age 49, is the youngest judge to be nominated to the Supreme Court in 25 years.

The son of Anne Gorsuch Burford, the former head of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Reagan who was held in contempt of Congress and resigned under intense criticism, Judge Gorsuch was nominated to the federal bench in May 2006 after serving in the Bush-era Justice Department for two years.

Gorsuch’s legal record is sparser than Hardiman’s or Pryor’s, but what does exist closely mirrors Scalia’s legal thinking. An admirer of the late justice, he fondly regarded him as a “lion of the law.”

He has written decisions that are critical of government regulations and in favor of religious freedom, and in 2013 sided with Hobby Lobby and other businesses and organizations religiously opposed to Affordable Care Act requirements mandating that employers provide contraception in their health insurance plans.

The Supreme Court upheld that decision the following year.

Gorsuch is considered by conservatives to be pro-life. In 2006, he authored a book which criticized the legal arguments for assisted suicide and euthanasia.

His arguments were “based on the idea that all human beings are intrinsically valuable and the intentional taking of human life by private persons is always wrong,” a view that closely mirrors the position held by the religious right.

He is a graduate of Harvard Law School.