Trucker Dukes, 3, named honorary FDNY firefighter, has entered hospice

Posted 9:31 PM, January 31, 2017, by , Updated at 09:49PM, January 31, 2017

NEW YORK — Trucker Dukes, 3, has entered hospice after his pediatric cancer took a turn for the worse, his family posted to Facebook Tuesday.

Dukes, who was diagnosed with Stage IV neuroblastoma, was named FDNY firefighter for a day last June in New York City.

Trucker, his mom Shauna, dad Joshua, siblings Indiana, Mac and Jebi — joined by FDNY firefighter Francisco — stopped by the PIX11 studios to tell their story.

On Tuesday, his mom shared an update saying Trucker had been enrolled in hospice after pains in his legs and back were not getting better.

"At first we were going to rush to Oahu for scans but why? With this level of pain we already know what they will say and we are done chemo and radiating(which wasn't working anyway)!!! Soooo we have officially enrolled him in hospice to help with the pain which was hard on one hand, but please know that doesn't mean we giving up!! My plan is to get kicked off 'cuz he's doing so good!!!"

For more information and to support Team Trucker, visit the site here.

