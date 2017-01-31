× Three new breeds will make their debut in this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

The Westminster Kennel Club is welcoming three new breeds to compete in its 141st annual canine competition.

The American Hairless Terrier, the Pumi and the Slough will make their debut in this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Established in 1877, The Westminster Kennel Club is one of America’s oldest organization dedicated to the sport of purebred dogs.

The 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will take place at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 13 and 14. For information regarding this event visit http://www.westminsterkennelclub.org/