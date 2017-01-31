Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app
Three new breeds will make their debut in this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: C.J., a German Short Haired Pointer, wins Best in Show on the second day of the 140th annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show at Madison Square Garden on February 16, 2016 in New York City. The "Best in Show" award is the top honor in the annual competition. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

The Westminster Kennel Club is welcoming three new breeds to compete in its 141st annual canine competition.

The American Hairless Terrier, the Pumi and the Slough will make their debut in this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Established in 1877, The Westminster Kennel Club is one of America’s oldest organization dedicated to the sport of purebred dogs.

The 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will take place at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 13 and 14. For information regarding this event visit http://www.westminsterkennelclub.org/