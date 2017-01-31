Pay raises, body cameras part of agreement reached between NYC, police union

NEW YORK — The city and NYPD union reached a tenative agreement for the first time in five years that includes higher pay for community police officers and raises for officers who wear body cameras, devices that will be mandatory for all NYPD patrol officers come 2019, city officials announced Tuesday.

For months, NYPD officers have followed Mayor Bill de Blasio’s every move, rallying outside his daily workout spot and Gracie Mansion to demand a pay raise.

City officers have been working without a contract since 2012. Now that an agreement has been struck, all union members must vote to ratify it.

The contract includes pay raises that are retroactive five years. Those raises for the department’s 23,000 rank-and-file officers are scaled as:

1 percent for 2012 and 2013

1.5 percent for 2014

2.5 percent for 2015

3 percent for 2016

Under the proposed contract, officers will get extra pay for wearing body cameras. Those devices will be mandatory for all NYPD patrol officers by the end of 2019.

Also part of the agreement is the union’s vow to drop two lawsuits against the department, one involving body cameras and the other accusing the city of making changes to officers’ health insurance plans without consulting them first.