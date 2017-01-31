Mindfulness in the workplace and its benefits

Practicing meditation in the workplace could benefit you and your company. There’s scientific proof behind it now. Several studies have revealed how mindfulness in the workplace can increase productivity. Dr. Michael Woodward and former monk Padit Dasa share the following tips to het you started:

Health Benefits of Mindfulness:

• Calms The Body

• Decreases Stress

• Reduces Anxiety

• Integrates Emotions

• Relieves Chronic Pain

Getting Started:

• Set aside a time each day that you can regularly meditate

• Beginners should start with just five minutes each day (10 minutes if you are ambitious)

• Set an alarm to alert you when your five minutes are up, so that you won’t have to worry about checking the time

Set The Mood:

• Take five deep breaths

• Focus on cool air coming in through the nose and the warm air coming out while you exhale

Focused Breathing

• Take a deep breath while counting to five

• Hold that breath for a count of five

• Exhale that breath for a count of five

• After exhaling, hold your breath for a count of five

Bring Awareness Back/Concluding Meditation

• Take inventory of the thoughts going through your mind

• Notice your thoughts, but don’t get absorbed in them.

• Take three deep breaths to empty out stressful thoughts.

• Open your eyes.