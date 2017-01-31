Mary Tyler Moore’s official cause of death revealed: reports

Television pioneer and actress Mary Tyler Moore’s official cause of death has been revealed.

According to her death certificate obtained by TMZ, Moore died from cardiopulmonary arrest which was brought on by three serious medical conditions: aspiration pneumonia, hypoxia and diabetes.

Moore was diagnosed with diabetes when she was 33, according to People Magazine.

Cardiopulmonary arrest is when the heart stops beating, but it isn’t a heart attack. According to People, Moore went into cardiac arrest after having trouble getting oxygen into her tissues.

In the days before her death, Moore was hospitalized with pneumonia due to complications from diabetes. She was hooked up to a ventilator as well.

Family sources told TMZ Moore had been suffering in the weeks before her death. She died in a Connecticut hospital after life support was withdrawn.

Moore starred in “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and is thought of as having changed the television industry with the sophisticated comedies she was both tied to and helmed on her own.