Light snow in late morning could impact your P.M. commute

NEW YORK – A snow storm will pass through the tri-state area Tuesday morning, making for a possible treacherous commute in the afternoon and evening hours as it accumulates, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS says the fast-moving system should arrive by late morning, around 11 a.m., and continue into the afternoon. Up to 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to fall, with higher amounts expected inland.

Rain could mix in along the south coast of Long Island and southern sections of New York City by late day.

Places across northern New Jersey and the Catskills may get as much two inches of snow, according to the PIX11 Weather Center.

A winter weather advisory was issued for northern Fairfield, Connecticut, advising residents for slippery road conditions in the evening.

Dry conditions with above average temperatures are expected for mid-week.