Light snow in late morning could impact your P.M. commute

Posted 3:55 AM, January 31, 2017, by , Updated at 03:56AM, January 31, 2017
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 08: Pedestrians battle wind, snow and sleet as Manhattan prepares for a major winter storm on February 8, 2013 in New York City. New York City and much of the Northeast is expected to get a foot or more of snow through Saturday afternoon with possible record-setting blizzard conditions expected. Heavy snow warnings are in effect from New Jersey through southern Maine. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – A snow storm will pass through the tri-state area Tuesday morning, making for a possible treacherous commute in the afternoon and evening hours as it accumulates, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS says the fast-moving system should arrive by late morning, around 11 a.m., and continue into the afternoon. Up to 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to fall, with higher amounts expected inland.

Rain could mix in along the south coast of Long Island and southern sections of New York City by late day.

Places across northern New Jersey and the Catskills may get as much two inches of snow, according to the PIX11 Weather Center.

A winter weather advisory was issued for northern Fairfield, Connecticut, advising residents for slippery road conditions in the evening.

Dry conditions with above average temperatures are expected for mid-week.