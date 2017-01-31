Lego launches kid-friendly social platform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lego is going social, launching a free iOS and Android app called "Lego Life."

It's a social platform that allows children under the age of 13 to share photos of their Lego creations and watch animated videos.

The service also provides features to prevent online bullying, includes anti-harassment tools, and only allows Lego-related content to be shared.

Parents must confirm their kids' accounts via email, and Lego Life moderators approve each post.

For now, the social platform is for phones only but Lego plans to roll out a larger social network soon.