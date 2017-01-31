Information boards replaced at New York Penn Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check the screens for updates.

Amtrak has replaced the big board at Penn Station. It hasn't made that sound in more than a decade, but it did have a retro feel.

It's part of upgrades system-wide to enhance the customer experience. Some riders say they miss the old-time feel.

There was a time when riders could "hear" when train arrival and departure information was posted on the big boards. The displays would click when gates and names were updated. The boards at Secaucus Junction and Philadelphia do produce a sound.

In the early 2000s, information boards at most of the New-York area transit hubs were replaced with digital screens. The old boards have moving parts that were difficult to maintain.