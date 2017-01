Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Comedian Donnell Rawlings and radio personality DJ Skribble step into the role of single parent for their new series “Project Dad.” In the show, their partners leave town for a couple of days, forcing them to balance caring for home, parenting and their full-time careers.

Project Dad airs on TLC Thursdays at 5 p.m.

You can also catch Rawlings at Carolina’s on Broadway this weekend.