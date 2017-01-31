Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app
Cops find lifeless man on Q train at city’s newest subway station

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 22: New York City Police officers stand guard on the platform ahead of a a public sneak preview at the 96th Street stop of the 2nd Avenue Subway line, December 22, 2016 in New York City. The new 2nd Avenue line will be operating on January 1 of the new year. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan – Police say they’re investigating a man’s death after he was found lifeless aboard a subway train docked at one of the city’s newest stations.

A half hour after midnight Tuesday, officers assigned to Transit District No. 4 were informed of an unconscious man on a northbound Q train at the Second Avenue and 96th Street subway station, police said. Cops found a man in his 50s, unconscious and unresponsive, with no visible signs of trauma, according to the NYPD.

EMS responded and took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The 96th Street station is the final stop on the new Second Avenue subway line that opened to the public on the first day of 2017.