Cops find lifeless man on Q train at city's newest subway station

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan – Police say they’re investigating a man’s death after he was found lifeless aboard a subway train docked at one of the city’s newest stations.

A half hour after midnight Tuesday, officers assigned to Transit District No. 4 were informed of an unconscious man on a northbound Q train at the Second Avenue and 96th Street subway station, police said. Cops found a man in his 50s, unconscious and unresponsive, with no visible signs of trauma, according to the NYPD.

EMS responded and took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The 96th Street station is the final stop on the new Second Avenue subway line that opened to the public on the first day of 2017.