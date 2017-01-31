× Bell Biv DeVoe returns after 15-Year hiatus

Hip hop trio Bell Biv DeVoe is back on the music scene with Three Stripes, their first album in more than 15 years.

The group announced their album back in September with the release of the single “Run.” They also collaborated with fellow 90s R&B trio SWV on their second single “Finally.”

Bell Biv Devoe, a spin-off of the R&B music group New Edition, gained immense popularity after the release of their first album, Poison, in 1990, which spawned their smash hit “Poison.”

The new release comes on the heels of the three-part New Edition biopic on BET, and days after they received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Their album is available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon.