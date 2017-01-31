Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app
Bell Biv DeVoe returns after 15-Year hiatus

Posted 6:40 AM, January 31, 2017, by
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: (L-R) Musicians Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, and Ricky Bell of the group Bell Biv DeVoe attend the 20th Annual Urbanworld Film Festival - "The New Edition Story" Screening at AMC Empire 25 theater on September 24, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Hip hop trio Bell Biv DeVoe is back on the music scene with Three Stripes, their first album in more than 15 years.

The group announced their album back in September with the release of the single “Run.” They also collaborated with fellow 90s R&B trio SWV on their second single “Finally.”

Bell Biv Devoe, a spin-off of the R&B music group New Edition, gained immense popularity after the release of their first album, Poison, in 1990, which spawned their smash hit “Poison.”

The new release comes on the heels of the three-part New Edition biopic on BET, and days after they received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Their album is available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon.