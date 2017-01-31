AG Schneiderman to join lawsuit against Trump’s immigration order

NEW YORK — Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced Tuesday he would be joining those filing a lawsuit against President Donald Trump over an executive order that bars travel from seven Muslim countries for up to 90 days, and indefinitely from Syria.

The lawsuit was first filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, the Jerome N. Frank Legal Services Organization at Yale University, the Urban Justice Center and the National Immigration Law Center.

Schneiderman joins these groups in calling Trump’s order “unconstitutional, unlawful and fundamentally un-American.” And he’s not the only attorney general to do so: both attorneys general from Washington and Massachusetts have vowed to join the fight.

Schneiderman said the executive order is “unconstitutional” and its implementation was “hasty and irresponsible”:

“As I’ve made clear: President Trump’s executive action is unconstitutional, unlawful, and fundamentally un-American,” his statement reads. “That is why my office will be filing to join the federal lawsuit against President Trump and his administration. I’m proud to partner with these organizations to fight to permanently strike down this dangerous and discriminatory order. “I will continue to do everything in my power to not just fight this executive order, but to protect the families caught in the chaos sown by President Trump’s hasty and irresponsible implementation – including pressing DHS and CBP to provide a full list of those still detained and allow them access to legal service providers.”

During the campaign season, Schneiderman said Trump University was “straight up fraud” and led a lawsuit in New York state against the real-estate mogul’s program, which is widely known to have taken an estimated $40 million from “students” and given them nothing in return.