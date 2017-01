× 1 person feared dead in fire at New Jersey home

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. – Firefighters are combing through the remains in an Old Bridge home, where at least one person is believed to be dead and another is injured due to the overnight blaze.

It started at 12 Judy Court around Tuesday 1 a.m. and it was placed under control hours later.

No word on the status of the second victim.

