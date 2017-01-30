White House website under Trump administration removes reference to Judicial Branch

The new version of the WhiteHouse.Gov website no longer lists the Judicial Branch as part of ‘Our Government;’ the website listed all three branches of U.S. government – Executive, Legislative and Judicial – under both the Obama and Bush administrations.

The three branches of the government were conceptualized in the Constitution so no one branch would gain too much power. The Judicial Branch is charged with evaluating laws and overturning laws deemed unconstitutional.

Under the Obama administration version of the White House website, the Judicial Branch was one of several pages under an ‘Our Government’ header. The page detailed the scope of the branch’s responsibilities.

It appears the page devoted to the Judicial Branch was deleted on the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The same ‘Our Government’ header on the Trump administration version of the website is also missing a ‘References’ tab that was available on the Obama version of the site.

Other pages missing since Trump’s inauguration include the Spanish language version of the site and pages on climate change.

PIX11 has reached out to the White House for comment.