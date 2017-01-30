× Trump travel ban jeopardizes a Manhattan deli owner’s family’s path to the US

Horan Zokari is a Yemeni American who is trying to get his wife and 13-month-old daughter to the States. He was almost completed the VISA process, but now because of Trump’s executive order, he may have to wait a lot longer to meet his daughter.

Governor Andrew Cuomo launched a new hotline to protect refugees and missing and detained individuals at New York airports.

The toll-free hotline, 1-888-769-7243, will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will offer translation services.