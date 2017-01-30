Trump supporters boycott Starbucks over plan to hire 10,000 refugees

WASHINGTON — Over the weekend, the CEO of Starbucks announced a plan to hire 10,000 refugees in response to President Donald Trump’s indefinite suspension of Syrian refugees and temporary travel bans that apply to six other Muslim-majority nations.

The statement sparked calls for a boycott of the coffee chain Monday as the hashtag #BoycottStarbucks began trending.

Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz said in a letter to employees Sunday, stating that the hiring would apply to stores worldwide and the effort would start in the United States where the focus would be on hiring immigrants “who have served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel.”

“We are living in an unprecedented time,” Schultz said.

He pledged to hire the 10,000 refugees over five years in the 75 countries where Starbucks does business to “reinforce our belief in our partners around the world.”

But many were unhappy about the offer of jobs to refugees and took to Twitter to voice their outrage.

100 million people are out of the work force and Starbucks wants to hire 10,000 refugees. #BoycottStarBucks #AmericaFirst — Deplorable Vet 🇺🇸 (@KGBVeteran) January 30, 2017