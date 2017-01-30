Trump blames airports’ ‘big problems’ on Delta, rather than his travel ban

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted Monday that “big problems” were created at airports by a Delta Airlines computer outage, “protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer,” rather than his travel ban, which caused worldwide confusion and the detainment of an unknown number of people stuck in a legal limbo over the weekend.

The president tweeted early Monday that “only” 109 out of 325,000 people “were detained and held for questioning” following his executive order to bar individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries. The detainments began late Friday.

It is unclear how Trump determined 109 people were detained.

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Two days later — Sunday night — Delta systems outage led to departure delays and cancellations of at least 150 Delta flights.

The outage occurred two days after thousands of people began packing into many of the country’s major airports, protesting Trump’s executive order.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted Friday that “Tears are running down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty” over the ban.

Trump also tweeted on Monday, “there is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country.”

PIX11’s Ashley Soley-Cerro contributed to this report.