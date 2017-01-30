× Tips for throwing a successful Super Bowl party

• Think reception rather than banquet. Small plates, small portions, bite-size portions of jerky (foods that don’t have to be kept hot); people will be grazing throughout the party. Serve foods that are easy to walk around with while eating.

• Decorate with football theme, material from fabric store in team colors or football theme for tablecloth.

• Separate the food area from the television viewing area. You don’t want the guests who are not watching the game to block the fans’ views.

• Props: cut up yellow fabric into squares for penalty flags, weighted with uncooked rice or beans secured with rubber bands. Penalties: illegal use of hands, double dipping in the snacks, blocking the television, interference.

• Have guests wear team colors of team opponents, or their favorite teams. Make it colorful.

• Have a football that every guest can sign for the host for MVH (most valuable host).

• Have alternative snacks for the health conscious: vegetables, hummus, chicken or turkey jerky, nuts, popcorn.

Recipes: (Courtesy of Joe Cahn – Commissioner of Tailgating)

Cheese Footballs

Ingredients:

1-7 ounce container of Classic Finlandia Creamy Gourmet Cheese (you can also use the Black Garlic)

¼ cup chopped nuts (pistachios, pecans, walnuts)

Sliced Cheese for the football stripes

Directions:

• Form the softened Finlandia Creamy Gourmet Cheese into a football shape

Form the softened Finlandia Creamy Gourmet Cheese into a football shape • Cover the cheese with chopped nuts

Cover the cheese with chopped nuts • Place cheese pieces on top of the nuts to create football stripes

Place cheese pieces on top of the nuts to create football stripes • Serve with crackers

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Ingredients:

2-3 slices of Finlandia cheddar cheese

2 slices of white sandwich bread of your choice

3 tablespoons of unsalted butter, softened

Directions:

• Bring the Finlandia Cheese to room temperature

Bring the Finlandia Cheese to room temperature • Brush one side of slice of the bread with butter

Brush one side of slice of the bread with butter • Place the buttered side down in a pre-heated non-stick skillet or griddle

Place the buttered side down in a pre-heated non-stick skillet or griddle • Cook until both sides are crisp and golden brown (approximately 3 minutes per side)

Cook until both sides are crisp and golden brown (approximately 3 minutes per side) • Remove the sandwich from the heat and let it stand for approximately 2 minutes before serving

Variations:

Grilled Ham & Cheese: use Finlandia Swiss cheese instead and add sliced ham of your preference. You may also try adding honey mustard and sliced bread & butter pickles.