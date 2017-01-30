Tips for throwing a successful Super Bowl party
• Think reception rather than banquet. Small plates, small portions, bite-size portions of jerky (foods that don’t have to be kept hot); people will be grazing throughout the party. Serve foods that are easy to walk around with while eating.
• Decorate with football theme, material from fabric store in team colors or football theme for tablecloth.
• Separate the food area from the television viewing area. You don’t want the guests who are not watching the game to block the fans’ views.
• Props: cut up yellow fabric into squares for penalty flags, weighted with uncooked rice or beans secured with rubber bands. Penalties: illegal use of hands, double dipping in the snacks, blocking the television, interference.
• Have guests wear team colors of team opponents, or their favorite teams. Make it colorful.
• Have a football that every guest can sign for the host for MVH (most valuable host).
• Have alternative snacks for the health conscious: vegetables, hummus, chicken or turkey jerky, nuts, popcorn.
Recipes: (Courtesy of Joe Cahn – Commissioner of Tailgating)
Cheese Footballs
Ingredients:
1-7 ounce container of Classic Finlandia Creamy Gourmet Cheese (you can also use the Black Garlic)
¼ cup chopped nuts (pistachios, pecans, walnuts)
Sliced Cheese for the football stripes
Directions:
- • Form the softened Finlandia Creamy Gourmet Cheese into a football shape
- • Cover the cheese with chopped nuts
- • Place cheese pieces on top of the nuts to create football stripes
- • Serve with crackers
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Ingredients:
2-3 slices of Finlandia cheddar cheese
2 slices of white sandwich bread of your choice
3 tablespoons of unsalted butter, softened
Directions:
- • Bring the Finlandia Cheese to room temperature
- • Brush one side of slice of the bread with butter
- • Place the buttered side down in a pre-heated non-stick skillet or griddle
- • Cook until both sides are crisp and golden brown (approximately 3 minutes per side)
- • Remove the sandwich from the heat and let it stand for approximately 2 minutes before serving
Variations:
Grilled Ham & Cheese: use Finlandia Swiss cheese instead and add sliced ham of your preference. You may also try adding honey mustard and sliced bread & butter pickles.