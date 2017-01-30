Police: 3 found dead with gunshot wounds in triple killing

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. — Authorities say they are investigating the deaths of two men and a woman in an apartment in New Jersey as a triple murder.

Essex County prosecutor’s office and Maplewood police Chief Robert Cimino said Monday that the three were found shot to death in the home around noon Sunday.

The victims were identified as 45-year-old Michael Davis, of Maplewood, 30-year-old Roshana Kenilson, and 44-year-old Lance Fraser, of Newark.

Authorities say that the motive for the killings remained unclear as of Monday afternoon and no suspects have been identified.

Autopsies were expected to be done Monday.

The Maplewood fire department responded to the house around 11:45 a.m. Sunday after someone called to report that they were unable to reach the occupants of the apartments. Firefighters used a ladder to get inside and found the three victims.