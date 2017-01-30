PIX Financial Fix: Cruise deals for you and your family

All aboard! We’re taking a cruise. Travelzoo’s senior editor Gabe Saglie shares how to save on cruises for this season. He says take advantage of wave season.
• What is Wave Season?
o Takes place every Jan.-March – Black Friday for cruise fans (which lasts 3 months)
o Deep discounts across the board w/best prices on (1)last-minute sails and (2)long-lead cruises
• Where Will the Biggest Savings Be in 2017?
o Alaska: look for the best prices on the “edges” of the season: May and September
o Europe: best bargains on river cruises – thanks to the addition of new ships in the last 2 to 3 years
o Caribbean/Mexico: value year-round, but esp. late summer/fall and Thanksgiving-Christmas
• What to expect?
o It’s all about incentives: look for perks, inc. kids sail FREE, free drinks packages and upgrades
o Save by booking things like excursions and spa treatments before departure
o Air-inclusive: look for far-off cruises that include airfare as an added bonus
Spotlight:
European River Cruise, w/air from NYC
• Roundtrip airfare from JFK or EWR
• 7-night river cruise aboard Viking River Cruises (world’s best river cruise line according to T&L)
o Ships offer a floating hotel experience on calm waters with a backdrop of picturesque villages
o Fill your days with guided city tours and onboard lectures, plus live musicians and dinners that parallel local flavor
o Beer and wine with lunch and dinner
o Onboard wi-fi
o Choose from:
Danube Waltz: Budapest to Passau (departs Nov. 17)
Paris and the Heart of Normandy: Roundtrip Paris (departs Dec. 10)
Romantic Danube: Budapest to Nuremberg (departs Nov. 17)
o $1749/pp w/$300 credit per cabin
Passengers 12+
One-Way to London, from NYC
• 7-night transatlantic and repositioning cruise
• Sail aboard Cunard’s famous Queen Mary 2
o Deluxe 4-Star ship built in 2004 and extensively renovated in 2016
o Entertainment options: theater, casino, nightclub, kids’ Play Zone, Veuve Cliquot Champagne Bar, spa, pavilion pool, shops… and the largest library at sea
• Embark in NYC and disembark in Southampton
o $849-$949/pp w/double upgrade & reduced deposit (+ $250 credits for military)
Travel May & June
Bermuda Cruise, from Cape Liberty NJ
• 7-night cruise to Bermuda
• Sail aboard Celebrity’s Summit
o Deluxe 4-Star ship built in 2004 and extensively renovated in 2016
o Entertainment options: multiple lounges, martini bar, waterfall pool and cinema
• Embark in Bayonne/Cape Liberty and dock in King’s Wharf for 3 days
o $899-$969/pp for Ocean View cabin w/beverage package
Choose from 3 sailings in May
